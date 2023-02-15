A new sport is rising in Douglasville called pickleball.
Pickleball is a fast-growing racquet sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping pong. It is played on a court with a small paddle and a perforated ball.
A website called Pickleheads created by Brandon Mackie helps pickleball lovers find local courts to play at and also connect with one another. The website serves as a one-stop-shop for pickleball enthusiasts, providing a comprehensive directory of local courts and events while offering a wide selection of high-quality pickleball equipment for purchase.
Mackie has always loved tennis his whole life and played competitively. Just before the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020, a friend of his introduced him to the sport and he has been playing it ever since. In Mackie’s words, pickleball is a “mini tennis that everyone can play” and it became a “social outlet” for him.
A part of the reason that pickleball has been able to grow so much in Douglasville is due to dedicated facilities.
Two prominent locations with these dedicated facilities and courts are Hunter Memorial Park and Deer Lick Park. At Hunter Memorial Park, there are a total of six courts.
Another local park that has pickleball courts is Jessie Davis Park, with two indoor courts available at the Hawthorne Community Center and four new pickleball courts that will soon be a gymnasium.
Deer Lick Park is hosting a large tournament this spring in order to generate more fascination.
Pickleball is played in an open-player format, which means that anybody can come to the courts and people can rotate partners. Even up to 50 people can be out on the courts, which helps build curiosity and as a result, more people become interested in playing.
A strategy for playing pickleball, according to Mackie, is “to get up to the net as soon as possible” because that gives a player the biggest advantage.
With the rise in popularity of pickleball, many believe that pickleball is just a trend, but Mackie believes that the “trend is here to stay.”
When asked about what he hopes the future of pickleball is, he said he hopes that “everyone in the country gets the chance to play at least once” seeing as it’s not only “good for your health”, but also great for “having fun.”