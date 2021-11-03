There are several scenarios for the playoff seeding in the final week of the Region 5-6A schedule.
Douglas County along with Rome, South Paulding and Carrollton have all clinched a playoff berth.
With the exception of Douglas County, the other three teams remain in contention for the region championship.
Entering Friday’s regular season finale, Rome, Carrollton and South Paulding are tied in the region standings with a 5-2 record. Douglas County is at 4-2 in the region with losses to Rome and South Paulding.
Tigers coach Johnny White said his team will try to avoid a loss and not enter next week’s playoffs on a two-game losing streak.
“You always want to go into the postseason with some momentum,” White said. “We know we will be facing a tough opponent.”
Douglas County is locked into either the third or fourth seed and will have to travel in the first round of the playoffs.
Carrollton still has hopes of winning the region title for the second straight year.
“We are playing a team that is playing for something,” White said. “We have to be focused and ready.”
Carrollton is averaging 42.9 points per game, which leads Class 6A, and is 12th overall in the state.
The Trojans are led by senior quarterback MJ Morris, who has completed 64% of his passes for 2,131 yards and 26 touchdowns. He has thrown only four interceptions on 186 attempts.
Sophomore Bryce Hicks leads the Trojans ground attack with 604 yards and nine touchdowns.
Here are the scenarios for the region seedings in next week’s playoffs:
• Rome, Carrollton, South Paulding all lose -
Rome No. 1, Carrollton No. 2, SPHS No.3, DC No.4
• Rome, Carrollton win, SPHS lose
Rome No. 1, Carrollton No. 2, SPHS No. 3, DC No. 4
• Rome win, Carrollton and SPHS lose
Rome No. 1, Carrollton No. 2, SPHS No. 3, DC No. 4
• Carrollton and SPHS win, Rome lose
Carrolton No. 1, SPHS No. 2, Rome No. 3, DC No. 4
• SPHS win, Carrollton and Rome lose
SPHS No. 1, Rome No. 2, DC No. 3, Carrollton No. 4
In Region 6-5A, New Manchester is the No. 2 seed heading into the postseason regardless of its outcome against Chapel Hill Friday. Chapel Hill is out of the playoffs.
Lithia Springs plays at North Springs and hopes to grab the No. 3 seed in the playoffs.
Alexander travels to South Paulding in hopes of playing the spoiler role. The Cougars are out of the playoff picture and look to ruin South Paulding’s chance of capturing a region title.