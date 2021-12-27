County pride and bragging rights will be on the line for Douglas County School System senior football players.
Seniors from all five county teams will participate in Thursday’s Senior Bowl Classic All-Star game at Lakewood Stadium.
Team DCSS will take on seniors from Atlanta Public Schools in a 5 p.m. contest. APS is 3-0 in the all-star classic while DCSS is making its inaugural appearance.
“It is huge for us to be a part of this,” Lithia Springs coach Corey Jarvis said. “We have been skipped over for a while. All-star games are a lot of fun.”
Jarvis will serve as Team DCSS head coach.
He said the all-star game will have a sentimental value to him since he graduated from and previously coached in APS.
“For the kids, it is for the bragging rights,” Jarvis said.
Team DCSS held its first of three practices Monday at Douglas County High.
The Senior Bowl Classic is presented by the Minority Coaches Association of Georgia. In addition to the Team DCSS game against APS, the day will kickoff with DeKalb County against Henry County at noon.
It will be followed by a 2:30 p.m. contest with Clayton County squaring off against South Fulton.
The players said they are grateful for the opportunity to play another high school game against some solid competition.
“I’m happy to represent Douglas County,” Douglas County High defensive lineman Mitchell Moultrie said. “I get an opportunity to play with some of my teammates and former middle school teammates one last chance.”
Lithia Springs all-region wide receiver Davion Leslie agreed.
“I feel blessed to be able to play,” said Leslie, who led the county in receptions and receiving yards. “I’m looking forward to meeting some new friends from around the county.”
Prior to taking over as the Chapel Hill coach this season, Brad Stephens was the head coach at South Atlanta. He led the program to four state playoff berths in five seasons.
“This game gives the kids one more film they can have for recruiting,” Stephens said. “This is another opportunity for the kids to get an extra game.”