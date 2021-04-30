New Manchester had five individual and two relays to win region titles as the Jaguars secured the Region 6-AAAAA title this week. New Manchester amassed 180 points to take the boys region title as Chapel Hill finished runner-up with 138 points. Winning region titles were Trevon Perkins (400-meters), Horatio Fields (high jump), Malik Laurent (long jump), Nicolas Crosswhite (triple jump) and Seth Allen (discus). The Jaguars 4x400 and 4x800 relays each won region titles. This was the fourth region title for the Jaguars athletic program this school year. In addition to the track and field region titles, New Manchester won the football, and boys and girls basketball region titles.
