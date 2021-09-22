Rivalry games highlight region schedules

On paper, Alexander and Douglas County look to be evenly matched as the teams are scheduled to play on Friday.
It will be the second Region 5-6A game for both heading into the 7:30 p.m. contest at Alexander.
Both teams are undefeated overall and 1-0 in the region.
“It’s a rivalry game, so you can say all the cliches,” Douglas County coach Johnny White said. “It is never cute when we play.”
Last year, Douglas County won 7-0 on a rainy night.
Chapel Hill, Lithia Springs and New Manchester open their region 6-5A schedule Friday.
It will be homecoming for Chapel Hill as it hosts North Springs while New Manchester will make the short trek to Lithia Springs for an in-county rivalry game.
This will be the first week since Aug. 20 that all five schools will play.
Last week, Douglas County used 555 yards of offense to defeat East Paulding in its region opener.
Alexander was equally as impressive with 362 rushing yards in a win at Paulding County.
New Manchester and Chapel Hill were idle last week while Lithia Springs lost at top-ranked Lee County.
Douglas County enters the game averaging 296 yards of offense and scoring 34.7 points per game. Alexander is averaging 298 yards of offense and scoring 31 points a contest.
“I was pretty pleased at what we did against East Paulding,” White said. “We still have room for improvement.”
The Tigers (4-0) entered the state rankings by the AJC at No. 10 after last week’s win. It is the first time the Tigers have been ranked since last October.
New Manchester is the defending region champion and will be looking for some revenge.
Lithia Springs won last year’s contest, but the Jaguars were able to recover to clinch the first region championship in program history.
