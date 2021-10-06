Eric ’Sumo’ Robinson calls Douglas County High a special place.
He was the offensive line coach for four years before moving into a similar position at South Paulding two years ago.
When the two teams meet Friday at South Paulding, Robinson will face his former boss, Johnny White, as the head coach of the Spartans program.
Robinson assumed the head-coaching job four weeks ago after Jason Nash resigned for family reasons.
The Spartans are 3-1 since Robinson took over and 4-2 overall.
“Douglas County will always hold a special place in my heart,” Robinson said. “I was able to help Johnny revive the program. I met my wife there.”
Friday’s game is important because a win would keep the Spartans in contention for the region title. Douglas County enters the contest at 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the region.
The Tigers sit atop the region standings as the only undefeated team.
“He is doing a great job over there,” White said. “They have probably the best offensive team in the region. We got to go over there and be ready.”
South Paulding is averaging 35.2 points per game, which is second in the region and fifth in Class 6A.
Douglas County is sixth in Class 6A at 35.2 points per game, which is third in the region.
Robinson said the team will looking to rebound after a disappointing loss at Carrollton.
“We are focusing on us,” Robinson said. “I take the blame for the Carrollton game. We have to the focus on us and everybody has to own it. We are preparing for a good Douglas County team.”
Alexander will travel to Dalton for a region contest while both Chapel Hill and New Manchester will be off.
Lithia Springs takes on Maynard Jackson at Henderson Stadium in a region contest.
The Spartans will provide a big test for the Douglas County defense with a balanced rushing and passing attack. South Paulding is averaging 458 yards of offense led by quarterback Karen Weisman.
The junior has thrown for 1,242 yards and 10 touchdowns while junior running back Jamarion Wilcox has rushed for 672 yards and 11 scores.
Friday’s game will also feature the top two rushing leaders in Wilcox and Tigers junior LaTrelle Murrell, who has rushed for 605 yards and seven touchdowns.
“Of course based on record, we are playing good ball right now,” White said. “We are not thinking that we are better than anybody. We still have a lot of work to do. We have to go out everyday and get better.”