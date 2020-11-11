Douglas County and Rome will battle it out in a high-stakes Region 5-6A contest that has playoff implications.
The winner will clinch a home game in the first round of the state playoffs later this month.
If Douglas County wins, it will play for the region championship next week at Carrollton.
“We got to be ready to play,” Douglas County coach Johnny White said. “I believe in my team. I hope they show up Friday ready to play.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at New Manchester High. The Tigers have not been able to play a home game at Jimmy Johnson Stadium because it is being renovated.
Douglas County and Rome are both tied for second place in the region with a 4-1 record. Carrollton is alone in first place with a 5-0 record as it plays at Alexander on Friday.
Rome lost to Carrollton earlier this season while Douglas County’s lone region loss was at Paulding County.
“Truth be told the loss to Paulding didn’t hurt us that much,” White said. “We would still be in the same position that we are in now. I think we have had a good week of practice.”
Rome defeated Alexander last week at home to keep pace with Douglas County, which won at Dalton.
Rome coach John Reid said his team has been tested on the road this season.
“These kids have had four tough road games,” Reid said. “They’ve been to Cherokee, they’ve been to Collins Hill, they’ve been to Carrollton, they’ve been in Dalton. That part of it shouldn’t be too crazy, although they’ve never been to this place. I think this helps as they mature and ... this will be the ninth game, nobody’s a rookie anymore. I think they know what’s at stake; they’re just going to have to play well.”
It is homecoming for Douglas County, but White said there have been very few distractions because of virtual learning. He said a couple of his players will be on the homecoming court.
“This has been the quietest homecoming I’ve been associated with,” White said. “I think this will be another reason our kids will be motivated. We know what’s at stake. I don’t want to leave the county for the playoffs this year.”
In last week’s 31-14 win over Alexander, the Rome Wolves rolled up 457 yards of offense at Barron Stadium.
The Wolves will test a Douglas County defense that ranks among the top in the state and in Class 6A.
White expects his defense to be challenged.
“Rome is Rome,” White said. “They are going to be very physical and they do what they do real well. We got to step it up if we expect to win. The players have to step it up, and the coaches have to step it up.”
Douglas County had one of its best offensive productions of the season with 415 total yards of offense last week against Dalton. Junior Mike Miller made his second start of the season at quarterback and produced some big numbers.
Miller passed for 196 yards on 18-of-25 passing with two touchdown passes. He also had eight carries for 75 yards and a score.
“Mike did a good job of not putting us in bad situations,” Douglas County offensive coordinator Travis Smith said.
Smith said it was important for his unit to have a solid game heading into its last two region contests against Rome and at Carrollton.
“We haven’t put up a lot of big numbers all year,” Smith said. “We have left a lot of points on the field. I think it has given us a lot of confidence. I think it has got us headed into the right direction.”
On the season, the Tigers are averaging 318 yards of offense per game.
Smith called it a “good week” of practice for his unit.
“There was a lot of energy,” Smith said. “I think the guys are excited.”
White agreed.
“I think we are playing well,” White said. “We still have some stuff to clean up. I think the biggest thing is that we are bonded as a family. For a team to beat us, they have to be really good.”
