Senior adult slow-pitch softball is coming to Douglas County. Yes, you read that correctly. The Douglas County Georgia Parks and Recreation (DCPR) Department will soon begin a slow-pitch softball program for anyone aged 50 and over to give everyone the opportunity to participate in the game.
Greg Mooneyham, the Athletics Program Coordinator at the Boundary Waters Activity Center (BWAC), observed that even though seniors are playing softball both recreationally and competitively throughout the state of Georgia, we have yet to have a program in Douglas County.
Greg, who has been with the DCPR since April and competes in softball and pickleball on the senior circuit around the Southeast United States, said, “I have come into contact with a number of residents that live within a 20–30-mile radius of Douglas County and have expressed interest in playing on a recreational basis, and they only encouraged me to get something going.”
So, Greg began the slow-pitch program which he had previously identified as something that he had hoped to begin within his first year of service with the DCPR. Thomas Sims, a long-time Douglas County resident and a 57-year-plus veteran of playing softball who still competes, visited the BWAC. His enthusiasm combined with Greg’s initiative to get the program started.
Sims currently travels to Cobb County to play the game that he loves. Now, he hopes to be part of something special a bit closer to home. Sims stated, “I have been playing for quite a few years and we have never had a program or league for seniors here in Douglas County. I am excited to see how this will grow.”
Pete Fowler, who has helped start similar programs around the Metro Atlanta area, plays and manages teams. He has been a key player in getting things off and running. As Greg noted, “Pete Fowler has a deep passion for the game of softball and for introducing it to people that have never played the game.”
Pete said, “We want to make this enjoyable for anyone interested in being here, which means that once we have enough players to form a league, people will be evenly distributed in order to make it an experience that you will want to continue playing and sharing with others.”
As 12 adults who make their homes in Cobb, Cherokee, Paulding, and Douglas counties gathered on the field last Wednesday in order to knock the rust off at Bill Arp Park, it was as though they had been given a new gift. This is going to be a grass-roots program which will hopefully grow into something fun and exciting.
We will show up each Wednesday beginning on August 30th at Bill Arp Park to field and hit the ball around for two hours. Even if you haven’t played the game for a few years or have never played, you can still come out and swing a bat and field a ground ball. The banter and encouragement that the players heard around the field provided energy and fun to all participants. Just being outside with others and playing a simple game is good for the soul.
Greg said, “Hopefully by this time next year we will have enough participants to form a league. Heck, you never know how much fun you can have until you try it. Just bring your glove and a positive attitude, along with something cool to drink and a friend or two."