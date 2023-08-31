Senior adult slow-pitch softball is coming to Douglas County. Yes, you read that correctly. The Douglas County Georgia Parks and Recreation (DCPR) Department will soon begin a slow-pitch softball program for anyone aged 50 and over to give everyone the opportunity to participate in the game.

Greg Mooneyham, the Athletics Program Coordinator at the Boundary Waters Activity Center (BWAC), observed that even though seniors are playing softball both recreationally and competitively throughout the state of Georgia, we have yet to have a program in Douglas County.