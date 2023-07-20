NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kirby Smart says complacency is the biggest challenge his Georgia Bulldogs face while trying to add a third straight national football championship.
Smart and his Bulldogs also don't have history on their side.
Winning back-to-back national championships is tough enough. No Division I program has strung together three consecutive college football titles since Minnesota in 1934-1936, even though powers ranging from Alabama, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Nebraska have had their chances.
So Smart said Tuesday at Southeastern Conference Media Days that he and his staff have not talked with the Bulldogs about having a chance to do something not done in nearly 90 years.
“We’ve certainly looked at some three-peat scenarios of teams like the (NBA's Chicago) Bulls and different sports teams that they might actually know about,” Smart said. “No offense to the Minnesota 1935 team, but I don’t know if it’s going to resonate with my audience.”
Smart insisted he doesn't care about what he called a “three-peat, the two-peat or the one-peat.”
“I care about complacency,” he said. “If the focus is on that and the outcomes, I think the rest will take care of itself in terms of allowing our guys to focus on being the best they can be.”
Smart has had his hands full off the field since routing TCU in January, when Georgia made history with its first back-to-back national titles. The program's offseason has been marred by problems including a string of reckless driving and speeding offenses.
Offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car wreck hours after the Bulldogs' championship parade and ceremony. A woman seriously injured in the crash sued Georgia's athletics association and former Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter last week for damages.
Smart said he's disappointed anytime there's a traffic incident. He noted Georgia has a history of traffic citations but defended his Bulldogs by saying they aren't having more now than in past years. Speeding, especially at very high speeds, is not safe, and Smart said they're trying to eradicate that.
Slowing down drivers ages 18 to 20 isn't easy.
“It’s when it happened to me as a student-athlete,” Smart said. “That’s when speeding happens. What we want to do is take that out and make it safe and not have high speeds."
Georgia goes into this season as the SEC's top target in the league's final year having Eastern and Western Divisions. The Bulldogs routed LSU in December for their first SEC championship since 2017.
“Everyone is trying to catch up to us,” senior tight end Brock Bowers said.