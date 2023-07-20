Kirby Smart

Georgia coach Kirby Smart is pictured celebrating in January after winning the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship. Smart said Tuesday at Southeastern Conference Media Days that complacency is the biggest challenge his Georgia Bulldogs face while trying to add a third straight national football championship.

 Tony Walsh/Special

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kirby Smart says complacency is the biggest challenge his Georgia Bulldogs face while trying to add a third straight national football championship.

Smart and his Bulldogs also don't have history on their side.