Douglas County High senior Omarion Smith was named the Region 5-6A top player while Tigers coach Hollis Bethea named the best coach.
On the heels of its region tournament this week, top coaching and player honors were released.
Smith, a senior, headlines an all-region team that features three teammates.
Tigers teammate Omari Fonteno was named to the region second team alone with Alexander junior Zion Fruster.
Three players from the county were named to the third team including Tigers senior Jermichael Mahorn and junior Jaylen Perry. Alexlander junior Tayshaun Bolton was also named to the third team.
Smith leads the Tigers with a 15.3 scoring average to go with 13.1 rebounds and 3.3 blocked shots per game. A few weeks ago, he signed a scholarship to Lander University in South Carolina.
The 6-foot-5 Smith has scored over a 1,000 points for his four-year varsity career. He is approaching the 1,000 rebounding mark for his career, which begin at Lithia Springs High his freshman season.
Fonteno is second on the team with an 11.9 scoring average while Mahorn is averaging 9.7 points and Perry is contributing 9.6 points per game.
Douglas County is top seed in the region and will host South Paulding at 7 p.m. this evening in the region semifinals.
Bethea has helped lead the team to a 20-5 record and they were 13-1 in the region. Douglas County is riding a 12-game winning streak heading into today’s tournament game.
On the girl’s side, Douglas County and Alexander each had a player to make the first team.
Douglas County is represented by seniors Jada Richards and Alana Gibbs while Abby Crawford of Alexander is also a first-team selection.
Chloe Pollock of Alexander was named to the second team. Cougar teammate Taylor Caldwell was selected for the third team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.