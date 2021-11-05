Stewart wins county football title

Stewart Middle Eagles football coach Nathaniel Kemp knew if he got his entire squad back together that they could have a special season.
In the final game, Kemp dressed a full squad, which resulted in the Eagles avenging an earlier loss and winning the Douglas County School System Middle School championship.
The Eagles defeated defending champion Chapel Hill Middle, 26-16, for the county title at Chapel Hill High School.
It was Stewart’s fourth middle school title in five seasons while handing Chapel Hill its first loss in two seasons.
“We really didn’t have a full squad until the last game of the season,” Kemp said. “We knew if we came together that we would be a good team.”
The Eagles avenged losses to Mason Creek and Chapel Hill to win the championship. In the semifinals, Stewart defeated Mason Creek 32-0 to advance to the title game.
During the regular season, Stewart had several players out with injuries and due to the COVID protocol that kept them from fielding a complete squad.
“We had some adversity throughout the year,” Kemp said. “It was a testimony to the kids to come together at the right time. I think we were prepared for this. We beat the champions, who haven’t loss a game in two years.”
Kemp proclaimed that the pride was back in the Eagles program.
“We are back,” said Kemp, who has led the team to five titles since taking over as coach. “We had to recalibrate some things.”
Chapel Hill quarterback Delancy Alexander was chosen as the county MVP and Fairplay’s Shem McMillan and Stewart’s Eddie Alford shared the top defensive honors.