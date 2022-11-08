Copeland

Aimee Copeland uses one of the all-terrain track chairs now available at Sweetwater Creek State Park in Lithia Springs as well as several other state parks and historic sites in Georgia.

 Aimee Copeland Foundation/Special

After being diagnosed with a rare flesh-eating bacterial infection from a 2012 zip-lining accident, Georgia native Aimee Copeland found herself fighting for her life. As the doctors did what they could to save her, they had to amputate both of her hands, one foot, and much of one leg. The road to recovery was a long one, especially with Aimee being an adventurist with a strong passion for the outdoors. 

New challenges made Aimee determined to find a way to still enjoy the great outdoors, which led her to start the Aimee Copeland Foundation that works to provide greater access to those with physical challenges.

Trending Videos