Teams begin quest for middle school title

Usually when the county middle school playoffs begin, Stewart Middle feels the pressure of being favored.
This will not be the case when the eight-team playoffs begin Monday.
The Eagles are just 1-3 and a third seed in the abbreviated season. This season, the teams were divided into two divisions and played only a divisional four-game schedule.
Stewart, the three-time defending county middle school champion, will take on Fairplay in a 6:30 p.m. game.
The game will take place at Lithia Springs High as it will be a rematch of last year’s title game.
Stewart coach Nathaniel Kemp says his team is definitely in an unusual spot.
“It is different,” he said. “It is kind of fun because we don’t have that pressure of being the top team. I think the team is ready.”
Kemp said several players didn’t come out this season because of fear of the coronavirus.
He said his “skeleton” team has dealt with an usual season because of the virus.
“It has been a challenge,” Kemp said. “We are all dealing with that elephant in the room. The pressure is not on us this year.”
Other first round games include Chapel Hill hosting Chestnut Log at Chapel Hill High, Factory Shoals hosting Turner at New Manchester and Mason Creek hosting Yeager at Alexander.
Kemp said his team has been watching film, and is hoping his team has a good showing.
“It’s been a rebuilding year for us,” Kemp said. “I think we have one more punch to throw.”
