Several individuals and teams are looking for good showings at their state track and field championships over the next three days.
With 16 participants in 14 events, the Alexander Cougars girls team has a good shot at the Class 6A title.
The Cougars last state title came in 2018.
It is the most participants that Cougars coach Brian Robinson has taken to state during his tenure at the school.
Alexander and Douglas County will compete at the Class 6A meet at nearby Grisham Stadium in Carrollton.
New Manchester, Chapel Hill and Lithia Springs will travel to Columbus to compete at Kinnett Stadium.
Alexander will be led by record-setting sprinter Adaejah Hodge, who is one of the fastest individuals in the country.
She is the top seed in the 100-meters with an entry time of 11.98 seconds while teammate Victoria Teasely is seeded second at 12.02 seconds.
Hodge is also the top seed in the 400 event at 55.09 seconds.
Also on the girl’s side, Douglas County’s Sky Soli is the top seed in the shot put at 39-feet, 10 inches and seeded second in the discus.
New Manchester senior Seth Allen is expected to challenge for a state title in both the shot put and discus events in Class 5A.
Allen has signed to throw at Purdue University.
Lithia Springs junior Tase Seymore has an entry time of 21.97 in the 200 and is the top seed. Seymore is also one of the top football players in the county.
Allen will be trying to close out his career on a high note after almost not competing following a serious head injury his freshman season.
Allen was accidentally struck in the back of the head by a 12-pound shot put during practice as a freshman. He was rushed to the hospital where he stayed for a week.
Despite being placed in an induced coma, Allen has made a big comeback from the freak accident that almost took his life
He is ranked No. 1 in Georgia and second in the nation in the discus event.