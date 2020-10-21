Teams look to stay in region playoff races

Four of the five county teams will be back in action this week.
The teams are looking to continue to remain in their respective region races.
New Manchester will be idle this week, but its stadium will host a game.
Douglas County will host Region 5-6A rival South Paulding at New Manchester with its stadium undergoing renovation.
It will be homecoming games for both Lithia Springs and Alexander.
Here is a look at this week’s games:
Dalton at Alexander: The Cougars are coming off an impressive 38-7 win at East Paulding.
Alexander spotted East Paulding a touchdown in the first quarter before scoring 38 unanswered points for the victory to remain tied for second place in the Region 5-6A standings.
Dalton has struggled this season with a 1-4 record and is looking for its first region win with four defeats. The Catamounts have lost to Carrollton (34-24), South Paulding (20-15) and Rome (24-8) to start the region schedule.
The Dalton offense is averaging 276 yards per game with senior running back Maurice Howard helping lead the way. He has rushed for 419 yards and four touchdowns.
Catamounts junior quarterback Ashton Blackwell has thrown for 476 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for another 230 yards and four touchdowns.
Alexander has one of the top defenses in the state as it is yielding only 10.1 points per game.
Grady at Chapel Hill: The Panthers experienced a huge home win over Villa Rica last week to remain atop the Region 6-5A standings with a half-game lead over Lithia Springs.
On the other end, Grady has struggled this season but snapped a five-game losing streak with a 38-0 win over North Springs. It was the Grey Knights first win in eight games dating back to last season.
Ironically, prior to last week’s win, the Grey Knights last win came in a 40-0 win over North Springs last October.
Grady is averaging only 176 yards of offense as senior running back Jordan Jones leads the way with 536 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Like Chapel Hill, Grady has two quarterbacks splitting playing time. The two have combined for only a 29% completion rate. Of the teams’ four touchdowns, only one has come on the ground.
South Paulding at Douglas County: The Tigers will be trying to rebuild from a 22-20 loss at Paulding County, which knocked them out of the top-10 rankings.
It also threw them in a second-place region tie with Alexander and Rome.
South Paulding comes in the contest with a 3-3 overall record and 1-2 in the region standings.
The Spartans are averaging 304 yards of offense with a young team led by sophomore quarterback Karen Weisman. He has accounted for 770 offensive yards and nine touchdowns.
South Paulding has two running backs that have rushed for a combined 688 yards and three touchdowns.
Maynard Jackson at Lithia Springs: Idle last week, Lithia Springs is hoping to continue its momentum from a region-opening win at New Manchester two week’s ago.
The Lions defeated Maynard Jackson last season at home.
Lithia Springs is averaging 238 yards of offense per game and has scored 10 offensive touchdowns.
