Alexander and Douglas County opened their Region 5-6A schedule with wins as Chapel Hill won its final tune-up game before starting region play.
Lithia Springs suffered a big loss at highly-ranked Lee County as New Manchester was idle.
Here is a look at how area teams did this weekend:
Alexander 42, Paulding County 6: The Cougars improved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the region with the home win.
Alexander had 384 yards of offense, 271 of that coming on the ground in the home win.
Cougars junior quarterback Donovan Hoskins helped lead the offensive attack with 241 total yards and accounted for five touchdowns. He had 128 rushing yards and 113 passing yards with three touchdowns.
Senior running back Tyren Curb had nine carries for 102 yards and touchdown as senior wide receiver Travis Malloy had two receptions for 99 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Alexander jumped to a 20-3 first half lead before exploding for 22 points in the third quarter to break the game open.
Paulding County, which had 228 yards of offense, could only manage a pair of field goals.
Chapel Hill 18, Miller Grove 7: The Panthers rolled up 308 yards of offense in their last non-region contest. Senior running back Rudolph Paul rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries while junior quarterback Komari Frye passed for 89 yards on 6-of-11 passing.
Paul got the Panthers (2-2) on the scoreboard first with a 2-yard scoring run in the first quarter.
The Wolverines took the lead at 7-6 on a 99-yard scoring run in the second quarter with five minutes remaining.
Chapel Hill took the lead for good on an 8-yard run by Frye with a minute remaining in the first half for a 12-7 lead.
Sophomore Datakis Nunnally scored on an 1-yard run in the closing seconds in the first half for an 18-7 lead to close out the scoring.
Douglas County 19, East Paulding 13: The ninth-ranked Tigers needed three second-half scores to overcome a 13-point deficit on the road for the Region 5-6A win.
Douglas County improved to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the region behind an offense that amassed 357 yards. Senior running back Kobe Harris rushed for 190 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries.
Douglas County trailed 13-0 at halftime but scored on the opening drive in the second half to mount the comeback win.
The Tigers scored the winning touchdown midway in the final quarter.
Senior Jimmy Inman and junior Mike Miller combined for 80 passing yards on 11 of 21 passes for the Tigers.
Douglas County held East Paulding to 118 yards of offense for the game on 38 plays.
Sophomore Shakai Woods led the Tigers defense with 14 tackles.
Lee County 62, Lithia Springs 6: Lions sophomore quarterback Jai’que Hart passed for 162 yards on 17-of-24 passing and a touchdown in the loss at No. 3 Lee County.
The Lions lone score against the Class 6A school came on a 16-yard reception from Austen Hartley from Hart.
Lithia Springs amassed 224 yards of offense.
