Thaler sets 4 new records at DCHS

By SENTINEL STAFF REPORTS
Douglas County High senior swimmer Ashley Thaler has broken four school records this year despite all the obstacles to competing amid the pandemic.
Coming into the season, Thaler held one record that was set in her sophomore year as part of the 200-meter medley relay team with Hannah Chandler, Jennifer Lozano and Juliet Murphy, DCHS assistant swim coach Aubrey Biddle said.
In Douglas County’s first meet this season on Nov. 4, Thaler broke her second school record in the 100-meter freestyle. Her time of 1:00.04 topped the previous record of 1:04.77 set in January of 2017 by Savannah Todd.
On Dec. 10, Thaler broke three more school records.
In the 50-meter freestyle, Thaler swam a time of 27.60 seconds to top the previous record of 28.01 set by Todd
in 2017.
In the 100-meter backstroke, Thaler set a new record of 1:11.37, which tops the previous record of 1:15.81 set by Kailyn Kinchelow in 2016.
In the 200-meter freestyle, Thaler set a new record of 2:15.57. The previous record of 2:16.50 was set in 2014 by Nia Kapitanova.
“Ashley is a driven athlete,” Biddle said. “We are very proud of her accomplishments this year and we expect to see much more from her as she strives to meet her remaining goals.”
Biddle said Thaler hopes to hit state cut times and set more school records before wrapping up her high school swimming career.
She added that the “whole Thaler family is awesome and each leaves an important legacy at DCHS.”
Thaler’s parents support and “lend a helping hand” to athletes and coaches when now disallowed by COVID-19 restrictions, Biddle said.
Thaler’s older brother, Brendon, is part of three-record-holding relay teams, served as team captain and was recognized at the county level for his leadership while at Douglas County. Her twin brother, Carson, is the current team captain “and is there to push and encourage his sister,” Biddle said.
