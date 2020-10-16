The playoff brackets are set as the ‘Road to Columbus’ begins next week.
Alexander and Chapel Hill will get to host a first round playoff series as a result of finishing as a region champion or runner-up during last week’s tournaments.
Lithia Springs will hit the road as a third seed from the Region 6-5A tournament.
Alexander had a pair of come-from-behind wins to clinch its fourth region title in the last five season. It is the first under new coach Jamie Monroe, who served as an assistant before being promoted to head coach when Zach Graham took a similar position at Oconee County.
Here is a look at the three county teams in the postseason:
Alexander Cougars (20-7): The Cougars will get to host a best-of-three series against Habersham Central on Monday. The teams will play a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m., and an if-needed game will be Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Haley White singled on a 1-0 count to score the winning win for a walk-off RBI in the bottom of the seventh to give the Cougars a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Carrollton to capture the region title Wednesday. Braylee Mimbs got the win with three strikeouts.
Chapel Hill Panthers (15-10): The Panthers will host Cass in a best-of-three series.
Chapel Hill finished as Region 6-5A runner-up after being swept by Villa Rica in the region tournament.
The Panthers lost the first game 12-6 and was on the short end of a 9-7 score in the second game, which was hosted by Villa Rica.
Chapel Hill couldn’t erase a six-run deficit in the loss.
The Panthers will enter the tournament on a three-game losing streak.
Lithia Springs Lions (18-10): The Lions will travel to Cartersville on Monday for a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m.
After losing twice to North Springs during the regular season, Lithia Springs swept the best-of-three on the road.
Lithia Springs won the first game 15-3 before a 12-1 win in the nightcap. Only eight days before the start of the region tournament, North Springs defeated the Lions 14-2 to close out their region schedule.
Lithia Springs will enter the state tournament on a three-game winning streak.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.