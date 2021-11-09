Three county teams ready for second shot in playoffs

It’s called the second season.
The GHSA playoffs begin Friday and three teams from the county will start their journey in hopes of a state championship.
Douglas County will take on Riverwood on Saturday at 1 p.m. on the road.
Lithia Springs will make the trip to Apalachee while New Manchester will host Eastside. Both games will be on Friday.
“It’s good to start over,” Lithia Springs coach Corey Jarvis said. “You don’t get too many do-overs during the season. Hopefully we can do something that has never been done over here. We got some experience.”
The Lions will be looking for their first state playoff win in school history. Lithia Springs has made the state playoffs for the third straight season under Jarvis.
Prior to his arrival, the Lions program had never been to the state playoffs.
Apalachee is in the state playoffs for the first time since the 2009 season. It is the fourth-longest playoff drought of the state’s 254 playoff teams.
Douglas County will face its third straight ranked team when it makes the trip to No. 8 Riverwood on Saturday afternoon.
Because Riverwood shares its stadium with Holy Innocents’, the game will be played earlier in the day to accommodate the other playoff game.
Riverwood is coached by former Georgia Bulldogs standout Robert Edwards, who is in his fourth season at the school.
He has led the program to the state playoffs in three of those seasons while winning two region championships.
Riverwood is 9-1 on the season has defeated three ranked teams.
“If we play like we did Friday (against Carrollton) we should be okay,” Douglas County coach Johnny White said. “We just have to tweak a few things. Our kids are used to playing on the road.”
Jarvis said he scheduled games against Lee County, Douglas County, Alexander and Southwest DeKalb to prepare for the playoffs.
New Manchester will be looking for revenge when it hosts Eastside.
The Jaguars lost to Eastside in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs last year to end their season.