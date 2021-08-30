Tigers rely on defense, special teams in win

An hour lightening delay and a furious comeback effort wasn’t enough to prevent Douglas County from getting its second win of the season.
The Stockbridge at Douglas County non-region game was delayed about an hour as a lightening and rain storm passed through the area Friday evening.
The game was halted early in the first quarter because of lightening as both teams were sent to their locker rooms and fans were cleared from the stands.
Despite a comeback effort from Stockbridge, the Tigers escaped with a 31-20 win after holding a 17-point lead in the first half.
“We let them off the hook,” Douglas County coach Johnny White said. “I was glad to see the fight in our team. I was happy with the win.”
Douglas County is 2-0 heading into this week’s road game at Dutchtown. It will be the Tigers first road game of the season after opening the 2021 campaign with home wins over Lithia Springs and Stockbridge.
The Tigers are 2-0 for the fourth time in White’s six years at the school.
Both New Manchester and Chapel Hill dropped non-region games on the road and fell to 0-2 on the season. The Panthers fell 21-7 at Central-Carroll and the Jaguars lost 48-0 at East Coweta. The Alexander-Lithia Springs game was rescheduled for Sept. 10 due to COVID-19.
White credited the Tigers’ special teams with helping get the win. Douglas County scored on kickoff return and punt return. The team also had an interception returned for a touchdown.
“Our special teams are playing well,” White said. “The defense is doing well and coming up with turnovers.”
The Tigers offense struggled with only 176 yards of offense.
However, the offense came through when the team needed a push.
Sophomore quarterback Sire Hardaway completed a 39-yard touchdown pass to junior Hilton Alexander II to put the game out of reach in the closing minutes.
“We needed that,” White said. “It took the sail out of them.”
