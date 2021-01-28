It will go down as perhaps the most unique football season in county and state history.
The 2020 season took place in the midst of one of the world’s biggest health crises in modern times.
As the nation and world battled against the coronavirus pandemic, Douglas County teams completed their schedules with strict protocols in place.
While the stands weren’t packed with fans, players continued to shine under the lights on a weekly basis.
For the first time in county history, all five teams made the state playoffs.
The Douglas County Sentinel is highlighting the season by naming its all-county team with the offensive and defensive players of the year.
Douglas County High senior defensive lineman Jonathan Jefferson was named the county’s top defensive player after leading the Tigers into the postseason.
On offense, New Manchester senior Horatio Fields received top honors after leading the Jaguars to their first-ever region championship.
Fields was the top wide receiver in the county in receptions and yardage.
Players were chosen for the All-Sentinel team on the recommendation of their coaches and by the contributions they made to their team during the season.
Fields will sign with Wake Forest on Wednesday to end his recruitment.
During the season, Fields led the county with 52 receptions for 933 yards and contributed seven touchdowns.
He was a big reason the Jaguars won a school-record eight games and advanced to the second round of the playoffs.
Jefferson signed with Georgia last month and is an early enrollee in Athens. He will get to go through spring football drills with the Bulldogs as he tries to compete for playing time this coming season.
This past season, Jefferson finished with 75 tackles, including 19 tackles for loss and a county-leading 12 sacks.
