Cougars

The top-ranked Alexander boys basketball team is in the driver’s seat in Region 5-6A with a few games remaining before the region tournament begins.

 DCSS / Special

Alexander High School’s boys basketball team has been Class 6A’s top-ranked team for the past eight weeks.

Undoubtedly, being among the best teams in the state brings pressure. However, AHS and head coach Jason Slate have adopted the mentality of another well-known team who wears red and black and are continuing to find ways to hunt success rather than be hunted by their opponents.

Trending Videos