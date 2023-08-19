Football Scores
Alexander 33, Riverwood 15
Chapel Hill 59, Stone Mountain 0
New Manchester 19, Woodland-Stockbridge 15
Lithia Springs and Douglas County play Saturday.
Pick up Tuesday's Sentinel for more from the opening weekend of high school football.