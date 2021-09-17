Wreck ends Austin Hill’s championship chase

Austin Hill was on his way to advancing to Round 2 of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoffs.
However, with 12 laps to go at Bristol Motor Speedway Thursday night, the Winston native was involved in a wreck.
He was credited with a 24th place finish as his playoff run came to an end.
However, the 30 points scored were tied for the 10th-most of all drivers in the field and allowed him to advance into the Round of Eight in the Camping World Trucks owners’ championship playoff.
“This was the best we’ve ever been at Bristol, and it’s not the way we wanted to end the night,” Hill said. “This whole AISIN team deserves better than the end result.”
Hill entered the primetime race with a five-point cushion on the cut line. He needed to capitalize with strong stage points in the first 110 laps, and he did exactly that.
Hill went from the 10th starting position to second place in the first stage. He collected eight points for a third place position on the second stage.
Shortly after lap 187, Hill made contact with another driver exiting Turn 4, which led to his wreck.
The severe damage forced him to retire prematurely and finish 24th on the night.
He will continue the quest for Hattori Racing Enterprises’ second owners championship next Friday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
“Our Toyota Tundra was a lot better than we’ve ever had at Bristol before, and we still have a lot to accomplish this season,” Hill said. “There’s four more trophies to chase and hopefully compete for an owner’s championship when we get to Phoenix.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.