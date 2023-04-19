WASHINGTON — Anti-abortion medical organizations on Tuesday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to maintain a lower court ruling that would push prescribing and administration of the abortion pill back to pre-2016 instructions, ending mail orders, while an ongoing legal case works through the appeals process.

Meanwhile, more members of Congress lined up on either side of the ruling, with 23 Republican senators and 124 members of the House drafting a brief that supported anti-abortion organizations’ efforts. Among Democrats, 50 senators and 203 House members backed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval more than two decades ago.

