Antisemitic

Chabad of Cobb was the scene of neo-Nazis waving swastikas and shouting antisemitic statements June 24.

 Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder

About a dozen people gathered outside a Cobb County synagogue Saturday bearing Nazi flags, sparking widespread condemnation from both sides of the political aisle in Georgia and renewing talk of state action to address antisemitism.

“There is absolutely no place for this hate and antisemitism in our state,” said Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in a tweet. “I share in the outrage over this shameful act and stand with Georgians everywhere in condemning it.”