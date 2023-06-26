Abortion

Protesters descended on the Georgia Capitol last spring after it became clear the U.S. Supreme Court would overturn the constitutional right to an abortion and Georgia’s six-week ban would take effect.

 Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder

A year ago on Saturday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a monumental ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, overturning the constitutional right to an abortion and leaving it to states to place restrictions on the procedures.

In Georgia, the state’s 2019 anti-abortion law went into effect the following month, restricting abortions to the sixth week of pregnancy – before many women know they are pregnant – and allowing a few narrow exceptions for rape, incest and the health of the mother.