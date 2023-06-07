ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council has approved building a controversial public safety training center after hearing more than 14 hours of emotional testimony from opponents of “Cop City” laced with profanity but also with mood-lightening bursts of song.

The 11-4 vote supporting $31 million in initial funding for the project came shortly before dawn Tuesday, capping a meeting that had begun early Monday afternoon. More than 300 residents signed up to speak against the proposal, arguing it would be used to militarize city police to commit further acts of brutality against Atlanta citizens’ civil rights.