ATLANTA — An Atlanta man has been indicted on federal charges of money laundering and wire fraud in connection with funds allegedly obtained fraudulently through a COVID-19 relief program.

Austin Martin Siampwizi, 46, is accused of laundering money procured from fraudulent unemployment claims filed with the Washington State Employment Security Department. The claims were submitted using personal information stolen from more than 50 people, according to Ryan Buchanan, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia.