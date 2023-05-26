ATLANTA — Georgia’s rural hospital tax credit program is in compliance with the state law that created it in 2017 and just needs to tighten up its reporting procedures, according to a new audit.

The program raised $58.7 million in contributions to eligible rural hospitals last year, down slightly from the $59.4 million the tax credit brought in in 2021. In both cases, individual and corporate donors nearly reached the annual program cap of $60 million.

