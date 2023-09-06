Capitol Beat News Service
President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign has released a $25 million, 16-week ad campaign that will air during pro football’s season opener in prime time this week.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Capitol Beat News Service
President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign has released a $25 million, 16-week ad campaign that will air during pro football’s season opener in prime time this week.
The 30-second ads, which will air in Georgia and five other swing states, will tout Biden’s economic agenda, including getting inflation down to 3% and unemployment to its lowest level in decades.
“There’s more to do, but President Biden is getting results that matter,” the narrator says at the end of the ad.
Specifically, the ad lists actions by the Biden administration to improve the flow of goods through supply chains, fight corporate greed, lower the costs of medicine, cut utility bills, and make the U.S. energy independent.
The ads will run in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Detroit, Milwaukee, Las Vegas, and Raleigh, N.C., as well as CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC.
The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will host the Detroit Lions on Thursday night in the opening game of the NFL season.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.