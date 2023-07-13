Poultry

Poultry, specifically broiler production, is Georgia’s top livestock agricultural commodity, with an average of 31 million pounds of chicken produced every day throughout the state. At the University of Georgia’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, experts have helped developed biomapping technology for processing facilities that is making the food supply safer.

Working together with industry partners, Harshavardhan Thippareddi, the John Bekkers Professor in Poultry Science, and Manpreet Singh, department head and professor in the Department of Food Science and Technology, have developed a biomapping tool to help processors identify the areas within processing plants where there is increased likelihood of microbial contamination and a process to reduce those risks.