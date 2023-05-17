ATLANTA — In a move that contradicts the South’s non-union history, about 1,400 workers at Blue Bird Corp.’s Fort Valley school bus manufacturing plant have voted to join the United Steelworkers Union (USW).

“We’re proud that Blue Bird workers chose to join our union,” United Steelworkers International President Tom Conway said following Friday’s vote. “We’re ready to help them bargain a fair contract that accounts for their contributions to the company’s success.”

