One of Bowdon’s most well known citizens, Irene Keith, will be honored Saturday when a portion of a street in the community will be renamed in her honor.
A noon ceremony will be held at 202 Kent Avenue in “The Friendly City” when the section of Kent Avenue in front of Bowdon Elementary School will be named Irene Keith Avenue, according to Bowdon Main Street Director Jan Gibbs
A beloved citizen of Bowdon who taught hundreds of school kids during her long career at Hudson Elementary School and later Bowdon Primary School, Mrs. Keith has also been a faithful member of New Hope United Methodist Church in Bowdon for much of her life.
“Mrs. Keith is a wonderful Christian lady who has had a tremendous impact on the lives of countless people in our community for a long time,” Gibbs noted.
“She has a great love for the Bowdon community and has always sought to give back to its people,” added Gibbs.
The public is invited to attend the ceremony that will be held at 202 Kent Avenue that is located near the intersection of Bowdon-Tyus Road and Kent Road.
