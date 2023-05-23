ATLANTA — Southeastern Georgia has landed another supplier for the state’s fast-growing electric mobility industry.
South Korea-based Hanon Systems. a global provider of automotive thermal and energy management solutions for conventional and electric vehicles will invest more than $40 million in a manufacturing plant in Bulloch County. The project is expected to create 160 jobs.
“Georgia’s automotive and e-mobility industries continue to grow as we proudly welcome Hanon Systems to Georgia,” Gov. Brian said Tuesday from Israel, where he is leading a trade mission. “As our state furthers its position as the EV capital of America, new jobs and opportunities like these are coming.”
Billy Allen, chairman of the Development Authority of Bulloch County, said Hanon will work closely with Hyundai Motor Group, which is building a huge EV manufacturing plant in Bryan County west of Savannah, a $5.5 billion investment.
The Hanon Systems plant is expected to begin operations in May of next year.
“We are pleased to be contributing to the local economy of Bulloch County through job creation,” said Min Sung, Hanon’s president and CEO. “Today’s announcement aligns with our strategy to support the industry shift toward electrification while growing our North America footprint.”
The Hyundai plant has been attracting EV suppliers to Bulloch County and other areas near Savannah since breaking ground on the project last October.
Ecoplastic Corp. announced plans in January to build an automotive parts plant in Bulloch that will create 456 jobs. Another auto parts manufacturer Joon Georgia, unveiled plans last November for a new manufacturing plant in Bulloch that will create 630 jobs.
“Bulloch County, as part of the Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority, has been a part of this growing success story from the beginning,” said Pat Wilson, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development.
The state agency’s Global Commerce team worked on the Hanon Systems project with the Development Authority of Bulloch County, Georgia Power, the Georgia Ports Authority and the Technical College System of Georgia’s Quick Start program.
