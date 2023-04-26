Camden

The exploding rockets that could threaten Cumberland Island National Seashore contributed to local opposition to Spaceport Camden. The Georgia Supreme Court in February ruled in February that a countywide referendum blocking the spaceport is valid.

 Jill Nolin/Georgia Recorder

It wasn’t long after SpaceX’s Starship launch off the Texas Gulf Coast turned into a fiery spectacle that news of the April 20 explosion reverberated hundreds of miles away to a Georgia community whose leaders had once hoped to have their own launch pad for massive rockets.

When the unmanned rocket burst into flames several minutes after taking off, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spun the incident as a successful failure for the rocket since it served its purpose as a test site. The explosion prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to investigate why multiple engines failed to ignite in a launch that caused large chunks of concrete to be flung about and sandy debris to fall on a residential neighborhood several miles from the Brownsville, Texas, launch site.

Trending Videos