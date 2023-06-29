During Thursday’s meeting, the Carroll County Board of Commissioners discussed the Villa Rica Eastside Tax Allocation District that also includes the Carroll County Board of Education. The TAD was originally proposed in 2022 to Carroll County but the two governing bodies were unable to find an agreement.

District 2 Commissioner, Clint Chance, proposed the agenda item to his fellow Commissioners and laid out what has changed in comparison to the previous proposal. One of the first things that Chance mentioned was that Carroll County would have a seat at the table with the City of Villa Rica and the Carroll County School Board.