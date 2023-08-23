Burt Jones

Republican Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, accused of posing as a 2020 elector pledged to former President Donald Trump, has battled Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to stay out or her courtroom.

 Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder

A special prosecutor could soon determine if Republican Lt. Gov. Burt Jones joins a long list of defendants indicted in the 2020 presidential election interference case that has already ensnared a state senator and former President Donald Trump as he seeks a second term in the White House.

Several days ago, the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia began the search for a special prosecutor to review Jones’ involvement as a state senator at the time of the election in November 2020. Jones was among 16 illegitimate GOP electors who signed false certificates declaring Trump the Georgia winner, despite confirmed election results showing Biden by nearly 12,000 votes ahead of the incumbent.