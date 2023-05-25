Catoosa Fireworks

A fireworks show ended the 2020 Catoosa County Fourth of July Festival at the Colonnade in Ringgold.

 Robin Rudd/Chattanooga Times Free Press

Supporters of a government-funded July Fourth fireworks display see it as a family-friendly holiday event for Catoosa County residents, but opponents say that during hard times, it’s an unnecessary use of taxpayer funds.

The $25,000 contract for Fireworks Fest at the Colonnade was approved by the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners in a unanimous vote at the board’s May 16 meeting.

