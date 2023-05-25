Supporters of a government-funded July Fourth fireworks display see it as a family-friendly holiday event for Catoosa County residents, but opponents say that during hard times, it’s an unnecessary use of taxpayer funds.
The $25,000 contract for Fireworks Fest at the Colonnade was approved by the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners in a unanimous vote at the board’s May 16 meeting.
It’s the fourth year for the event, county officials said.
“I know we had people lined up all around the Colonnade, and when I left on Battlefield Parkway, we had people on both sides of the road watching the show,” Board Chairman Larry Black said about last year’s event at the meeting. “There were a lot of people, and this is a very popular event.”
Testifying at the meeting after the vote to approve the contract, Kristi Ware, a resident of Tunnel Hill, said she didn’t think the fireworks display was a proper use of taxpayer funds.
She also criticized the commissioners for not allowing citizen comments before the board votes on issues like the fireworks display.
“That entertainment that costs $100,000 to the taxpayer in the last four years is only for, what, 20 or 30 minutes per show?” Ware said.
She said she loves fireworks but it shouldn’t be a burden on taxpayers struggling to pay bills.
Alex Harrison, the county’s recreation director, made a presentation and answered questions about the event before its approval.
Along with fireworks, Harrison said there would be food trucks, vendors and live music at the nearby Northwest Georgia Amphitheatre.
Even with recent inflation, he said Pyro Shows hasn’t raised the price for the county’s fireworks display.
At the meeting, Commissioner Charlie Stephens asked about parking because construction of the College and Career Academy is occupying land that was used for parking at previous Fireworks Fests. Harrison said there will be shuttles from CHI Memorial on Battlefield Parkway.
Commissioner Vanita Hullander asked Harrison what would happen if it rained, and Harrison said the display would be rescheduled if rain or high winds forced them to delay the fireworks for safety reasons — most likely on Sunday, July 5.
In a phone call after the meeting, Hullander said she voted for Fireworks Fest because it is good, patriotic, family fun. She said the event brings people to Catoosa County who spend money at restaurants, gas stations and other local businesses.
Only a handful of people have opposed the county-funded event, she said, and commissioners are working to find sponsors to cut down the costs to the taxpayer. At the board meeting, Commissioner Chuck Harris said he was looking for sponsors, and Hullander said there were two potential sponsors in talks with county officials.
Harris could not be reached by phone for an update on fundraising for the event and didn’t respond to a text about the issue. Stephens did not respond to email seeking comment.
“Get the word out for people to come out and enjoy the fireworks celebration,” Black said.
John Pless said the first fireworks show was held at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 and was approved by the board in a unanimous vote. The 2020 contract with Pyro Shows, an East Tennessee-based company with locations throughout the region, was for $24,500, he said. The threshold price for expenditures that require a vote by the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners is $15,000.
Pless said in a phone call that the commissioners, especially then-Chairman Steven Henry, believed that an event was needed to rally the community during an uncertain time.
“We had no idea where this was going,” he said about the pandemic, “and it was something for the community.”
