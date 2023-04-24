An amendment regulating backyard hens in the residential zone was passed by the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners, a decision that brought pledges to unseat the current board from the capacity crowd of Catoosa County chicken advocates.

The April 18 decision came after about a year of controversy over the legality of backyard chickens, with an amendment to the county’s code that regulates the number of hens allowed in the residential zone, setbacks from property lines for chicken coops, standards of care for the birds and other requirements.

Trending Videos