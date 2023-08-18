Book pic

Katie Rinderle and attorney Craig Goodmark await the Cobb County School Board’s decision on Rinderle’s termination.

 Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder

The Cobb County School District rejected the advice of a disciplinary tribunal Thursday night and terminated Katie Rinderle, the elementary school teacher who came under fire from some parents after reading a picture book touching on topics of gender fluidity.

Speaking after the 4-3 party line vote, Craig Goodmark, an attorney representing Rinderle said the 10-year teacher was upset by the decision, but that her certification is still intact and she plans to teach again. Goodmark also said she is keeping her legal options open.