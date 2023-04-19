Lobbyists

In January, Georgia lawmakers will return to the State Capitol with a host of civil law “tort” legislation up for consideration. Gold Dome Capitol at dusk.

 Aaleah McConnell/Georgia Recorder

A renewed debate about how victims are compensated in civil lawsuits is expected to resume in 2024 as Georgia legislators, insurance companies, attorneys, and business leaders deliberate everything from medical malpractice to whether a child safety restraint can be used as evidence and how much damages can be awarded for medical malpractice.

Georgia lawmakers concluded the 2023 legislative session last month with a few changes in the area of civil litigation known as “tort law” that generated significant debate over how to balance the rights of people wrongfully injured and business lobbyists who often push to cap the amount of damages negligent parties might have to pay in lawsuits.

