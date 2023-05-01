Cop City

Student activists camped out on Georgia Tech's campus in protest of university ties to a planned police training facility in DeKalb County.

 GPB/Special

Students at Emory and Georgia Tech in Atlanta staged a day of action last Tuesday to protest the construction of the new Atlanta police training center in a DeKalb County park.

The student activists are asking their universities to cut ties with organizations related to the training facility, including the Atlanta Police Department.

Trending Videos