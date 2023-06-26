ATLANTA — Georgia continues to attract electric vehicles parts suppliers to service the two EV manufacturing plants under construction in the Peach State.
NVH Korea announced plans this week to invest $72 million in a new EV parts plant in Henry County. The project will create more than 160 jobs.
“The incredible growth of the e-mobility and battery industries in Georgia is a testament to our ability to support large suppliers like NVH Korea,” Gov. Brian Kemp said. “We’re proud to welcome them as the latest partner in making Georgia the epicenter of the industrial revolution of our time.”
NVH Korea specializes in automotive noise, vibration and heat-control parts. The company also operates a plant that produces floor mats, cargo mats and cargo trays.
The new facility in Locust Grove will supply battery parts for EVs for manufacturers including Hyundai Motor Group and Kia Georgia. Hyundai is currently building a $5.5 billion manufacturing facility in Bryan County west of Savannah, the largest economic development project in the state’s history.
The Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce team worked with the Henry County Development Authority, Georgia EMC, and the Technical College System of Georgia’s Quick Start program to land the project.
Several EV parts suppliers have begun to build manufacturing plants in Georgia following the announcements of the Hyundai Motor Group facility and another major EV plant being built by Rivian east of Atlanta.
“There is an economic transformation happening in communities across Georgia as manufacturers create the jobs of the future in line with cutting-edge technologies and industry trends,” said state Commissioner of Economic Development Pat Wilson said. “These companies enrich the local industry mix, provide well-paying jobs for Georgians, and continue to build on our already robust statewide mobility ecosystem.”
The new plant is due to begin operations during the second quarter of next year.
