Estate planning can be intimidating for some, and the statistics bear this out.
Some researchers estimate up to 70 percent of Americans die without a will, often creating complex legal issues for family members.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 90F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 19, 2023 @ 9:06 am
Estate planning can be intimidating for some, and the statistics bear this out.
Some researchers estimate up to 70 percent of Americans die without a will, often creating complex legal issues for family members.
To address the issue, University of Georgia Cooperative Extension and Fort Valley State University Cooperative Extension agents are offering a free, virtual workshop on Aug. 1 to educate Georgians on the benefits of creating an estate plan.
“Estate planning cuts across all demographics,” said Keishon Thomas, a UGA College of Family and Consumer Sciences Extension agent in Bibb County. “At some point, we all must address end of life or incapacity. This workshop will provide education on the foundations of a good estate plan, demystify the process and educate people on why it is so important to have an estate plan.”
The workshop will feature a presentation from John Donsbach of the Donsbach Law Group, which specializes in estate planning, taxes and real estate.
“Everyone is invited,” Thomas said.
Thomas and colleagues from FVSU recently offered a free program for underserved landowners in 18 middle Georgia counties as part of the Georgia Farmers Initiative for Training and Sustainability (GA-FITS) program, which targets Bibb, Marion, Crawford and Wilkes counties.
Their efforts helped 61 Georgians complete estate plans through estate planning education and technical assistance. Attorneys provided free direct education and technical assistance that helped residents secure more than 470 acres of land valued at $3.3 million.
“With education, people make more informed decisions and they feel more empowered to make those decisions,” Thomas said.
The workshop will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Register by July 24 at https://ugeorgia.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6WEgI2l0QNEfhFI
For more information, contact Ida Jackson, a UGA Extension agent for Wilkes County, at (706) 678-2332 or ida.jackson@uga.edu
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.