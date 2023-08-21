ATLANTA — A federal judge has granted a preliminary injunction prohibiting the state from enforcing a portion of a bill limiting medical care for transgender children.

Judge Sarah E. Geraghty ruled late Sunday that four Georgia families and a national organization of parents with transgender children likely would succeed in a permanent challenge to a provision in Senate Bill 140 that bans hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of gender dysphoria in adolescents. The legislation also prohibits Georgians under 18 from receiving gender-affirming surgery.