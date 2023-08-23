Crisis Center

Speaker Pro Tem Jan Jones (second from right), a Milton Republican, shares a shovel with Rep. Mandisha Thomas, a South Fulton Democrat, at a groundbreaking Monday for Fulton County’s first behavioral health crisis center. Also pictured: Sen. Josh McLaurin, Rep. Tanya Miller and Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts.

 Jill Nolin/Georgia Recorder

State and local officials from both sides of the aisle took turns shoveling ceremonial dirt Monday to celebrate the groundbreaking of Fulton County’s first publicly funded behavioral health crisis center.

The Fulton County project is one of three new crisis centers funded in this year’s state budget. Two others, planned for Dublin and Augusta, are still in the planning and design phase.