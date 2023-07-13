BENT MOUNTAIN, Va. — Theresa “Red” Terry never wanted shades on the windows of her white clapboard farmhouse perched on the side of 2,600-foot Bent Mountain. Such coverings, she insisted, would only mar the 360-degree view of nature’s bounty she so relished.

“Every window I looked out, all I could see was beauty,” she said about the place in Roanoke County she has called home since marrying Coles Terry III in 1984.