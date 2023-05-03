Sewer pic

U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock join county and city leaders at the groundbreaking of the new sewer system in McIntyre, Ga., on April 24, 2023.

 GPB/Special

McIntyre, a small city in Wilkinson County 30 miles east of Macon, broke ground last month on a new public sewer system that’s been years in the making.

The new sewer system will cost around $20 million. State and federal funding will cover 85% of the cost, including $6.3 million earmarked by U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock last year. Additional money was awarded from the United States Department of Agriculture and the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority’s Septic-to-Sewer program.

