Dayvion Blake, 23, was killed at the Fulton County Jail on Aug. 31 following an inmate dispute that led to stabbings. The sheriff's department said Blake and three other inmates were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with stab wounds. One additional inmate was stabbed and treated at the jail by medical staff.

According to the sheriff's department, Blake died at 3:29 p.m. Aug. 31.